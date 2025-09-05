  • home icon
  • WWE legend heavily criticizes AEW amid poor ratings: "Unfortunate"

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 05, 2025 17:07 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan [Image Credits: AEW's X]

AEW frequently faces criticism for its booking decisions from both fans and major figures in the wrestling world. Despite this, Tony Khan ensures that he delivers the best possible product through his programming. However, even with his efforts, the promotion has continued to struggle with steady ratings.

While AEW’s pay-per-views generally perform well in both attendance and viewership, the weekly shows continue to have difficulty securing strong ratings. Although the ratings go up and down week by week, it is pretty low in comparison to its rival promotions like WWE. Referring to this condition of All Elite Wrestling, WWE legend Bully Ray shared a social media rant.

In an X post, Ray stated that All Elite Wrestling's product is lost in the shuffle. While the legend acknowledged the talented wrestlers of the company, he openly expressed his belief that the promotion lacks direction. Well, not only that, Ray called out Tony Khan a flawed booker. In a scathing outburst, the 54-year-old wrote:

"Unfortunate, but…AEW, as a product, is lost. There’s certainly some bright spots (talent) - but as a company, lacks definitive direction. Is what it is. A company owned and operated by a fan with lots of $$ TK - Good guy, good heart, not a booker And “the boys” know it"

Check out his post below:

Ricochet reacts to Bully Ray's post about AEW's condition

In the same X post, Bully Ray claimed that the All Elite Wrestling talent knows that Tony Khan is a flawed booker. It is a majorly controversial statement that has been generating a lot of buzz on the internet. Ray's rant also caught Ricochet's attention, who could not help but react to these comments.

The One & Only commented on the post to call out Ray's words as ignorant. It clearly indicated that the AEW star is not pleased with the sentiments of the WWE Hall of Famer. He wrote:

"And "The Boys" know it? What an ignorant thing to say."

That said, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will react to these comments by the legend or not. Well, one thing is clear that Ray has sparked a major debate in the world of professional wrestling.

