Positive news for AEW following Dynamite

AEW Dynamite witnessed a surge in viewership during this week's episode. It is a significant shift that is certainly good news for All Elite Wrestling's programming.

This week's edition of Dynamite featured a stellar main event between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page for the World Championship. Additionally, it also witnessed the return of Christian Cage following the events of All In: Texas. With such major moments, the episode carried significant hype, and the viewership numbers suggest fans were eager to tune in.

According to Wrestlenomics, the July 30, 2025, episode of Dynamite drew 612,000 viewers on TBS. Meanwhile, the July 23, 2025, episode of the show was able to pull 608,000 viewers. The surge of 4000 viewers is a sign that a balanced card could do wonders for All Elite Wrestling.

Additionally, Dynamite ranked fifth overall on Wednesday’s cable ratings. It is worth noting that Warner Bros. also simulcasts the show on HBO Max, though streaming viewership data for the platform has not yet been released.

Tony Khan discussed the return of AEW Dark to programming

From 2019 to 2023, AEW used to host a show on YouTube called Dark. It featured young and less prominent talents from the promotion. However, due to business focus and resource allocation, Tony Khan had to end the show in April 2023. However, recently, the All Elite Wrestling founder discussed the return of the show.

Speaking on WGN Radio, Khan stated that his promotion has a positive relationship with Warner Bros. Therefore, he would like to add more to the programming, considering their performance as of late. He named Dark as something he would like to feature on the network.

"We have great relationships with Discovery Global Networks and also with the Warner Brothers Studio and HBO MAX. So a lot of great things happening with AEW, and I love doing AEW Dark. I have so many great memories," he said. [20:36 to 20:48]

Check out the full interview below:

However, the 42-year-old added that he wants to bring back Dark only when there is a prominent reason. Additionally, Khan also talked about introducing Women's Tag Team Titles to the company. With his comments, it seems like he has some substantial plans for his promotion down the line.

