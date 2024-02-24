WWE legend has no interest in working for AEW (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer has made it clear he had no desire to work for AEW. The said name is Teddy Long, who's signed with the Stamford-based company under a Legends contract.

Long is one of the most beloved authority figures in wrestling history. His stint as SmackDown's GM from 2004 to 2012 is still fondly remembered by fans. Though he hasn't been actively performing for the Stamford-based promotion in recent years, the veteran is under a Legends contract with the company. Teddy Long's last WWE appearance came during the 2023 Draft alongside his close friend, JBL.

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter quizzed Teddy Long if he could work for AEW despite being signed to a deal with WWE. The former SmackDown GM stated that even if he was permitted to show up in the rival promotion, he had little interest in working for Tony Khan.

"I probably could but I don't want to [work for AEW]," said Teddy Long. [From 04:57 to 04:59]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long on his unpleasant meeting with an AEW star

On a previous episode of Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long opened up about his unsavory experience with an AEW star.

Long stated that even though he hadn't shown any interest in joining the company, an unnamed talent came up to him out of nowhere and told him that All Elite Wrestling wasn't hiring any old people.

"I won’t say who told me, but do you know one of the guys that worked [in AEW] had the nerve to walk up to me, and I didn’t ask for this, and told me 'AEW told me to let you know we’re not hiring any old people.' I swear, they walked up to me out of the blue. I didn’t ask for that, who cares about AEW? I ain’t asking anybody for a job there, but this is what this guy walked up and told me."

Going by his comments, it's safe to say there's little to no chance we'll ever see Teddy Long show up in AEW, even for a one-off appearance.

