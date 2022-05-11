WWE legend on how Jon Moxley came up with popular AEW stable name

Former WWE star and current AEW personality William Regal has opened up on how the Blackpool Combat Club came to be. Regal mentioned how former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley insisted on giving the stable its name.

The BCC, which consists of Regal, Moxley, Bryan Danielson and the current ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, has quickly become one of the must-see attractions in AEW thanks to their no-nonsense, brutal in-ring style.

The trio are currently unbeaten with four wins and zero losses in their AEW run. These include convincing wins over the likes of The Gunn Club, The Factory and the Andrade Family Office.

But how did the "Blackpool Combat Club" come to be? Speaking with The Gazzette, William Regal gave insight into the naming of the stable. The former NXT general manager gave credit to Jon Moxley for coming up with the name.

“I would love to claim it was my idea, but it wasn’t. It was Jox Moxley’s idea. I had just come into the company after being asked to come in by Bryan Danielson because it sounded like a lot of fun. I was initially planning to take a year off, I wasn’t going to do anything because I haven’t done anything other than wrestling for the last 39 years. All of a sudden, I heard Jon’s name was involved which piqued my interest even more and it’s ended up how it’s ended up." (H/T Fightful).

Regal tried to convince Jon Moxley that the stable should be about the talent, attempting to steer away from Blackpool being in the title. However, Moxley was insistent that the name include Regal's place of residence.

Jon [Moxley] came up to me and said he’s got a great idea for a name, because he had come up with different Blackpool things. I told him it’s not about me, it’s about the two of them, I’m just a spare part here and riding on your coattails. But he insisted we called it this." (H/T Fightful).

Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta will represent the Blackpool Combat Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling

The BCC aren't trying to take over AEW, they are trying to take over the world. With that in mind, two of its members will be flying the Blackpool flag in New Japan Pro Wrestling in the next few weeks.

On May 14, Jon Moxley will try and bring more gold to the group when he challenges for the IWGP United States Championship at the "Capital Collision" event. The match will be a fatal four-way match that will also include Will Ospreay, Juice Robinson and current champion Hiroshi Tanahashi.

A few weeks after that event, Wheeler Yuta will travel to Japan to represent the BCC and AEW in the annual "Best of the Super Juniors" tournament. The tour will be Yuta's first major tournament in New Japan. He would hope to come out with the victory so he can challenge for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship in the near future.

