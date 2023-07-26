WWE legend Kevin Nash explains why AEW is not growing their audience

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is a very vocal voice in the wrestling world, and he gave his opinion on why AEW has struggled to attract mainstream audiences. Nash is a known critic of AEW and Tony Khan's product, and what the former NWO member had to say should come as no surprise to the President.

Nash was speaking on his Kliq This podcast when he said:

"I think that what you do... What you do when you allow that much blood and that much spot fest, you paint yourself into a certain demographic that's going to watch that program. They haven't grown that audience. There's a reason why they're not growing the audience... while in the meantime, WWE is doing some really nice ratings." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Kevin’s comments hold some truth, as the recently concluded Blood and Guts event had some very uncomfortable spots which saw wrestlers take some very hard hits. There was a use of a lot of weapons like broken glass, thumbtacks, steel chains, and so on, especially in the main event where The Golden Elite took on the Blackpool Combat Club,

Is AEW unsafe for wrestlers compared to WWE?

One of the major criticisms AEW has received is that the promotion does not care about the well-being of the wrestlers and encourages them to partake in high-risk moves. This is all too evident as there have been a lot of big-name injuries in AEW and not that many when it comes to WWE.

Bryan Danielson is one of the latest names to be injured after the former World Heavyweight Champion suffered a fractured forearm in his match against Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. In an incredible show of resilience, not only did he wrestle the entire match but forced the Japanese star to tap out.

Had it been WWE, there is every chance that the referee would have stopped and ended the match prematurely. Given such incidents, the fans can’t be faulted for thinking WWE is a much safer place to work at than AEW.

