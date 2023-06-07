WWE legend Kevin Nash reveals if he'd come out of retirement to reunite with Sting in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently talked about whether he would come out of retirement to compete alongside former nWo Wolfpac partner Sting. Fans will remember for sure when Nash shocked the world when he entered and competed in the 2014 WWE Royal Rumble, but since then, he has not wrestled in a match for the Stamford-based promotion.

His former partner Sting has been the more active of the pair, as he is currently signed and performing under All Elite Wrestling. The Icon has been in and out of the promotion and recently made his return to save Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy. His last match was in March this year, and since then has only been making brief appearances on AEW Dynamite.

On the recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, when asked if Kevin would lace up his boots once more to tag with Sting, the WWE legend simply laughed and set the record straight that he has no intentions of returning to the ring.

"It would be a f**king comedy, f**king trying to get me to f**king leave my feet. It would be like watching a f**king Benny Hill special." [8:16-8:42]

Darby Allin drops hints on WWE Hall of Famer's next feud

In a recent conversation with Fightful Wrestling, Darby Allin talked about his mentor Sting and what's next for them. As of recently, the WWE Hall of Famer has simply been competing in tag team matches alongside Darby Allin and a lot of other superstars on the roster, but he has not had a singles match in a while.

Allin revealed that he may not be interested in a singles career run but threw the idea of him and Sting challenging FTR for the tag team gold.

“Well, you know the thing with Sting, man, he don’t [sic] want to go for championships. That’s never been a goal of his. He never wanted to fight for the championship. I can respect that. He’s like, ‘Give somebody the opportunity to do it that it could elevate their career.’ He don’t [sic] need to get his career more elevated. Maybe he’ll change his mind. Maybe he’ll be like, ‘Yo, FTR. What’s up?’” said Darby Allin. [14:46 - 15:17]

Sting is back in AEW, and it doesn't look like he's missed a beat. If he and Darby do go for the tag team titles, it would make for a very interesting feud.

