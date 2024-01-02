WWE legend who last appeared on TV 4 months ago drops a cryptic tease before RAW: Day 1

A former WWE Divas Champion who was last seen in the company almost four months back has dropped a potential hint about being present at RAW: Day 1. The legend in question is none other than Beth Phoenix.

Beth took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband and current AEW star Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, walking through a backstage WWE area. The interesting thing here is that she did not write a caption for the image.

Check out the image below:

The reason this is interesting is because there have been reports that a former Champion will be present at the show. Triple H even acknowledged that fact and took to Twitter to have his say about it. While he did not confirm or deny it, he told the fans to be on the lookout.

It is unlikely that AEW would allow Adam Copeland to appear on WWE television. However, it could also be Beth Phoenix who could appear at the show. Her last appearance was on the August 18 episode of SmackDown, where she returned to watch Edge's match against Sheamus.

A few AEW stars did show up on enemy territory previously, as it was during John Cena’s 20-year anniversary when Chris Jericho and Big Show appeared in a video montage.

Who do you think will appear on RAW: Day 1? Tell us in the comments below.

