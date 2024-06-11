WWE legend on Malakai Black: "Tommy and I have talked about getting in there together for years"

A WWE legend recently reflected on working with AEW star Malakai Black. The legend is none other than Adam Copeland, who is also currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

The Rated R Superstar started a great storyline with Malakai Black after winning the TNT Championship from Christian Cage a couple of months ago. The feud culminated last month at the Double or Nothing PPV event, where Copeland successfully defended his TNT Title against Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the WWE Hall of Famer praised the House of Black and revealed his conversations with Malakai Black about going against each other inside the squared circle.

Trending

“House of Black brings so much to the table; their whole presentation is so cool! Tommy [Malakai Black] and I have talked about getting in there together for years. He’s one of the guys I really wanted to wrestle," Copeland said.

The former TNT Champion added:

“The chemistry was there. It was fun. Early on, I could tell it was going to be a great night. I was happy with it. It would have sucked had I not been able to finish the match. I’d have a different view on it if that were the case. I’m proud of our full story!” [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Adam Copeland recently praised WWE veteran Chris Jericho for his new gimmick

Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho recently introduced The Learning Tree gimmick in AEW after receiving heat from fans. The gimmick has worked well in the company and has turned into one of the highlights of All Elite Wrestling. The veteran has added Big Bill and Bryan Keith to the heel faction.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, the erstwhile Edge praised Chris Jericho for reinventing himself.

"Right now, I’m watching [Chris] Jericho, and man, he’s so much fun to watch. He’s recreated himself again. He’s leaned into what the naysayers have said, and he took it and ran, and now he’s bringing Bryan Keith and Big Bill with him. He’s the perfect person to bring those two guys along and get them the spotlight and their character," Copeland said.

It will be interesting to see how long the former WWE Champion portrays his current character.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback