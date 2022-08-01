"Most dominant force in pro wrestling since Brock Lesnar" - WWE legend Mark Henry makes a bold prediction for top AEW star (Exclusive)

WWE legend Mark Henry claimed that AEW TNT Champion Wardlow will be the most "dominant force" in wrestling since Brock Lesnar.

Since his debut in All Elite Wrestling, Mr. Mayhem has been drawing comparisons with Lesnar, Batista, and Goldberg in terms of his physical presence. The TNT Champion even said at one point that he wanted to wrestle The Beast Incarnate in a dream match.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Mark Henry said that he would beat Wardlow in a best-of-three in his prime.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer believes that the AEW star will be a force to be reckoned with in a couple of years. He added that the latter will have a commanding run like Lesnar, Goldberg, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"I think Wardlow is an unbelievable competitor and he's gonna be even better. The Wardlow that we see right now? In a best of three? I think Mark Henry might beat that guy, but in the next two years, Wardlow is gonna be the most dominant force in pro wrestling since Brock Lesnar, since Goldberg, since The Rock, since Steve Austin. And then, that guy is gonna be the best of three will be at 3-0," Henry stated. [8:40 - 9:17]

Check out the clips from this interview below:

Wardlow has been on a tear ever since winning the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky. He prevailed in his first title defense over Orange Cassidy on July 13, AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 1.

AEW star Wardlow might have found a new challenger for his TNT Championship

A few nights ago on AEW Rampage: Fight for the Fallen, The Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) and Orange Cassidy defeated the trio of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. However, the heels didn't take the loss nicely as they destroyed the babyfaces, led by Singh.

Surprisingly, TNT Champion Wardlow stormed into the ring to stop the beatdown. Mr. Mayhem stared into Singh, Dutt, and Lethal, who stepped up initially but was stopped by his allies.

If last Friday was any indication of things to come, Wardlow could potentially embark on a feud with Lethal, Singh, and Dutt. It remains to be seen whether a TNT Title clash between Mr. Mayhem and the former ROH World Champion is in the works.

What are your thoughts on Wardlow potentially facing Jay Lethal? Sound off in the comments below.

