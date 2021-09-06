WWE legend Mick Foley heaps praise on AEW after All Out

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter to heap praise on AEW for creating an incredible roster.

Following the AEW All Out pay-per-view, Mick Foley tweeted that he couldn't resist appreciating Tony Khan's promotion for producing compelling storylines. The hardcore legend opined that AEW's swift rise would eventually bring out the best from every wrestling promotion:

"Have to give credit where it’s due...@AEW has assembled an incredible roster and no shortage of compelling storylines. Strong competition brings out the best in everyone," read Mick Foley's tweet.

The recently concluded AEW All Out pay-per-view grabbed eyeballs from the wrestling world after three former WWE superstars in Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson finally made their much-anticipated debuts in the company.

Aside from the aforementioned jaw-dropping arrivals, CM Punk laced up his boots against Darby Allin in his first match inside the squared circle since 2014. Paul Wight also wrestled in his first AEW match since leaving WWE last year. From the beginning till the end, the show kept the audience at bated breath.

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that the additions of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, and CM Punk will add a lot of star power to the thriving AEW men's and women's roster.

Mick Foley's statement couldn't be more agreeable as Tony Khan's promotion has blended their newcomers with stars from the bygone era, and it will eventually help them grow in the longer run.

AEW is shaping up an exciting Dynamite match card for this week

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will emanate from Cincinnati, Ohio. Tony Khan has lined up a few exciting matches for their show, featuring the first appearance of AEW's newest acquisition and winner of the Women's Casino Battle Royale, Ruby Soho.

Jon Moxley will also be in action as he faces NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki in a singles match. The latter stunned the wrestling world at All Out after engaging in a physical confrontation with Mox.

And last but not least, Malakai Black will square off against Dustin Rhodes. Fans can also expect appearances from Adam Cole and CM Punk as well.

What do you make of Mick Foley's comments on the AEW roster as well as the company's storytelling? Which debut at All Out excited you the most? Sound off in the comments section below!

