WWE Legend mind-blown by what happened with Miro (fka Rusev) in AEW: "He went to the Witness Protection Program"

AEW was expected to unleash Miro at his full potential when the three-time WWE United States Champion debuted in September 2020. However, he ended up having a frustrating run in the company, ultimately paving the way for another big WWE comeback. Now, an outspoken Hall of Famer is revealing why he was so shocked.

Ad

The Bulgarian Brute arrived in AEW 148 days after his nearly 10-year run with the largest wrestling company in the world. The former Rusev of WWE captured the TNT Championship 246 days later, but this 140-day reign was the main highlight of his AEW run. Tony Khan granted Miro's release in February, months after he frustratingly requested it, and now he's re-signed with WWE. Fans and Miro himself weren't the only ones disappointed by his AEW run, as one outspoken critic and legend watched in frustration as well: John Bradshaw Layfield.

Ad

Trending

The Redeemer will redeem himself in WWE, according to JBL. The former WWE Champion discussed a potential return for the 39-year-old on Something To Wrestle With, declaring that Rusev belongs on TV. Layfield also touched on Miro's AEW run, likening his start-stop push to being in WITSEC, also known as the Witness Security Program and the U.S. Federal Witness Protection Program.

"I hope so, absolutely. I love Rusev. And I mean, absolutely love him, the Bulgarian Brute. I mean, he is such a fun human being on camera and behind the camera. You know, he’s a really smart guy. Had this great, you know, amateur background in Bulgaria. He’s just a good dude. And he went to AEW, and he went like to the Witness Protection Program. What the hell? you’ve got this guy [and] you can’t figure out what to do with him. It just blows my mind that they didn’t…. I don’t know what happened. Maybe there was a personality conflict," JBL said. [H/T to SEScoops]

Ad

John Bradshaw Layfield continued:

"Maybe there was a problem. I have no idea what happened, but he belongs on television, and he is an incredible talent. He will do great things in the WWE. And I really believe that WWE wants to send a message. By the way, come to our company, and we’ll find a way to use you and make you a real superstar. I think they’re going to use this as something to send a message, and I hope they do, because I love Rusev. I really do. I just smile when I see him. I just go up and hug him, and I think he’s the greatest guy, and I’m so happy that he’s back. I guess he’s back in it. I guess WWE hadn’t officially announced it," JBL said. [H/T to SEScoops]

Ad

Ad

Layfield speculated that SmackDown GM Nick Aldis may bring Rusev to the blue brand to replace Kevin Owens as Randy Orton's opponent at WrestleMania 41. JBL said he hopes Rusev is the opponent because The Viper is a must for 'Mania.

AEW announces four-hour Fyter Fest marathon special

All Elite Wrestling will present its sixth annual Fyter Fest event on Wednesday, June 4, at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado.

Ad

Dynamite will air live on TBS, while Collision will air right after on TNT for a four-hour marathon that will also simulcast on Max.

Expand Tweet

There was no Fyter Fest event in 2024. Tickets for the 2025 edition are available now via early access to premium seating, while the pre-sale begins Thursday at 10 AM MT, and the general on-sale is next Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More