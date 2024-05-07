WWE legend namedropped during Natalya’s match on RAW, and it’s not Bret Hart

A WWE legend was mentioned during tonight's Monday Night RAW. The star being discussed is Owen Hart.

Owen tragically passed away at WWE Over the Edge 1999 in Kansas City. He was one of the most acclaimed technical wrestlers in the promotion back then. He and his brother Bret Hart had delivered many top-notch matches throughout their respective careers in the company.

AEW hosts an annual tournament in his honor called the Owen Hart Cup. He is also a playable character in the AEW Fight Forever video game.

After Backlash France, the Stamford-based promotion decided to turn its attention towards its next destination, King and Queen of the Ring. On tonight's Monday Night RAW, WWE announced that eight tournament matches will be held for the first round.

Natalya battled Iyo Sky tonight, with the winner punching their ticket to the second round. In a very exciting bout, Iyo managed to score a victory against the latter. Nattie dedicated the match to Owen, and Pat McAfee mentioned the legendary star on commentary.

As we all know, Natalya is the daughter of Jim Neidhart, who was the brother-in-law of both Bret and Owen Hart. She has occasionally paid tribute to her family and its legacy throughout her career.

The global sports entertainment juggernaut doesn't tend to mention personalities related to other promotions, and Owen's name is currently tied to AEW through his widow, Martha Hart, and the foundation she established in his name. However, multiple foreign references have been made under the Triple H regime.