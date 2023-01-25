WWE legend names Jay Briscoe match as one of the best ever

Jay Briscoe's recent passing has significantly impacted the entire wrestling community. WWE and AEW stars have since come out in support of the departed wrestler's family.

In light of his tragic death, Matt Hardy named The Brisoces vs. FTR at ROH Final Battle as one of the greatest tag team matches he has ever seen. The Briscoes challenged the former WWE stars to a Double Dog Collar Match for the ROH Tag Team Championship in December 2022.

The Briscoes came out on top after a hellacious battle that many touted as the best match of 2022. On a recent episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the tag team legend said the following about the epic contest:

"It was stellar, an instant classic," Hardy said. "That's another thing that is heartbreaking to me, Jay was so committed to his craft and he sacrificed so much physically for his body — we all do, but he sacrificed so much. And he loved what he did so much and he loved doing it because it allowed him to provide a nice life for his family." Hardy said The Briscoes "were just at that point where they were about to get over the old heat that Jay had and they were going to be established and be Ring of Honor tag champs and have this amazing run before Jay's unexpected death." (H/T WrestlingInc)

WWE legend Matt Hardy went on to pay tribute to Jay Briscoe

Jay Briscoe was widely regarded as one of the best performers in wrestling during his active stint. The Briscoes were an integral part of Ring of Honor, and many of today's biggest stars crossed paths with the legendary tandem at some point during their careers.

On the same podcast episode, Matt Hardy spoke very positively about Jay Briscoe.

"His work was just stellar," Hardy said Wednesday. "When you put together a combination of someone who is ultra-believable as a character and ultra-believable as a worker, it's always a winning combination. And Jay did that almost better than anybody."

Matt and Jeff Hardy faced The Briscoes on several occasions. Their last match came in 2017, a short while before The Hardys returned to WWE. The Attitude Era icons emerged victorious to retain the ROH Tag Team Championship at a show in Las Vegas.

