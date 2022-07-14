"One of those two guys" - WWE legend namedrops Shawn Michaels and 7-time world champion as dream opponents for inter-promotion show in the Attitude Era (Exclusive)

WWE legend Paul Wight (fka Big Show) has commented on his preferred opponents if there was a Forbidden Door event during the Attitude Era.

The Attitude Era in WWE saw the rise of many global icons who elevated the company's status. Superstars like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Kurt Angle rose to fame during this period. In fact, Wight himself was an integral part of the promotion's successful run.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran noted that he would have liked to face Shawn Michaels or Bret Hart as a representative of WCW during the 90s.

"Forbidden Door back then when things were hot in the Attitude Era, I would say probably Shawn Michaels or Bret Hart back in that day. That would have been great. Like doing that in the Attitude era when everybody was running hot, it would be Shawn Michaels or Bret Hart."

He also mentioned that the two Hall of Famers were excellent against the big wrestlers:

"Probably Bret, I would have liked to work Bret, because he was amazing with the big guys. Not that Shawn was not, Shawn could do anything. But one of those two guys definitely." (5:40 onwards)

WWE legend The Undertaker names Shawn Michaels as his greatest rival

It's not just Paul Wight who considers Shawn Michaels a formidable competitor. Arguably one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, The Undertaker pretty much has a similar take.

The Phenom went up against Shawn Michaels twice at WrestleMania, followed by two matches against Triple H. In a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg of A&E Biography: WWE Legends, he explained that those four years mark the best work of his WWE tenure.

"But to tie everything together, the four matches that I had with with Shawn – the two with Shawn and then the two with Triple H, I think are probably some of the best work that I did in my career. And to be able to tell a story for over four years, four WrestleManias in a row – because if you watch it, you know one leads into [another]."

Shawn Michaels is currently working with WWE as a writer and producer for its developmental brand NXT. Meanwhile, The Undertaker entered the promotion's Hall of Fame earlier this year.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription. He is also a two-time Hall of Famer.

AEW Dynamite can be seen live on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

Find out which AEW star has been compared to both Goldberg and Chyna here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far