The Undertaker names biggest rivals in his WWE career

WWE legend The Undertaker feels his matches with Kane, Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H were some of the best of his career.

The Undertaker faced numerous legends in his lengthy WWE career, which spanned three decades. He faced Kane, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels twice during his legendary WrestleMania Streak.

'Taker named the matches against Shawn Michaels and Triple H his best work. The Phenom, in a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg of A&E Biography: WWE Legends, said that the four WrestleMania matches with the Hall of Famers were tied together well:

"The Kane and Undertaker story is probably the greatest story ever told in wrestling. It's up there [his rivalry with Kane]. There's so many layers to it. I think probably – it's hard not to say my rivalry with Mick [Foley], I mean we did so many innovative things. But to tie everything together, the four matches that I had with with Shawn – the two with Shawn and then the two with Triple H, I think are probably some of the best work that I did in my career. And to be able to tell a story for over four years, four WrestleManias in a row – because if you watch it, you know one leads into [another]." (from 32:30 to 33:10)

The Undertaker also named matches against Edge and Batista memorable in his iconic pro wrestling career.

The Undertaker on the reason for his great matches with Triple H and Shawn Michaels in WWE

In the same A&E Biography: WWE Legends episode, The Undertaker said his exceptional chemistry with Triple H and Shawn Michaels was because they trusted their instincts in the WWE ring:

"We all trusted our own instincts so that's why those matches have such a kind of an organic flow to them. I mean, they just, we all had the same mindset, we all kind of thought and looked at the business the same way. They knew how to sell me, I knew what I had to do for them, I mean, those are tough matches to be." (from 34:35 to 34:55)

Between 2009 and 2012, The Undertaker faced Shawn Michaels and Triple H at WrestleMania in back-to-back matches. He defeated The Heartbreak Kid at WrestleMania 25 and WrestleMania 26, and Triple H at WrestleMania 27 and WrestleMania 28.

