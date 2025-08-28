WWE legend officially confirms he has signed a new deal with AEW

A WWE legend has officially confirmed that he has signed a new AEW contract. There were rumors that he was negotiating a contract with the Stamford-based promotion.Ever since All Elite Wrestling came into existence, there has been a lot of talent transfer between the Jacksonville-based promotion and WWE over the years. The Tony Khan-led organization hired many top names from the sports entertainment juggernaut during its early days. One of these stars was legendary commentator Jim Ross, who attained his status working in World Wrestling Entertainment. Good Ol' JR left WWE to become All Elite in 2019, continuing to do regular play-by-play commentary, an opportunity that WWE had reduced during his latter years in the company.On the latest episode of his Grillin' JR podcast, Ross revealed that he has signed a new one-year deal with the Tony Khan-led promotion. This news comes amid rumors that the legend was negotiating a contract with WWE, which he denied.“I saw somewhere online where it said I was in negotiations with WWE to go back. I hadn’t heard that one. I haven’t talked to them, no plans to go back.. I just signed a new contract for a year. Got that done before I left. I’m with AEW for one year, until next summer, next August I think it is,&quot; Ross said. [H/T: Ringside News]WrestleTalk @WrestleTalk_TVLINKJim Ross has confirmed that he has signed a new one-year contract with AEW. He denied rumors that he was negotiating with WWE, stating that he hasn't talked to them and currently has no plans to go back. (Grilling JR)Jim Ross spotted with Hiroshi Tanahashi post-AEW Forbidden DoorAt Forbidden Door, legendary Japanese wrestler Hiroshi Tanahashi competed in the main event, potentially wrestling his last match for All Elite Wrestling. After the show, Tanahashi was seen with Jim Ross, who had incidentally called his bout. The 48-year-old posted a photo on X with Ross, accompanied by a heartfelt message.&quot;Thank you Jim Ross. @JRsBBQ #AEW .&quot;Tanahashi is currently on his retirement tour, which will end on January 4, 2026, at Wrestle Kingdom 20.