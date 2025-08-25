Veteran Star, Who Had His Final AEW Match, Met Jim Ross at Forbidden Door for an Iconic Photo

A top professional wrestling veteran recently participated in a top-tier showdown in AEW. Following the bout, which was his last match in All Elite Wrestling, he met WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross for a photo.The aforementioned star, who has been an active in-ring performer for nearly 26 years, is Hiroshi Tanahashi. The Japanese wrestler is currently on his retirement tour, which he announced back in October 2024, and is set to culminate at the Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, 2026.As part of the last leg of his illustrious career, Tanahashi wrestled his last match in All Elite Wrestling as part of the Forbidden Door 2025 event. He was part of the gruesome Lights Out Steel Cage match and scored the pinfall for his team, following a splash on Matt Jackson. This was the former IWGP World Champion's last in-ring showdown in the United Kingdom.Following the event, Tanahashi met with veteran commentator Jim Ross, who called the action for Forbidden Door. He took to his X to drop a photo with the WWE legend backstage and captioned it with a message for him.&quot;Thank you Jim Ross. @JRsBBQ #AEW #AEWForbiddenDoor.&quot;AEW commentator Jim Ross has moved back to his hometownBefore his recent appearance at Forbidden Door 2025, Jim Ross announced that he was moving back to Oklahoma. It is the same place where he grew up, and has a lot of close friends and trusted medical personnel, after battling multiple health issues over the year. &quot;I’m moving toward that Oklahoma move because I’m going home. I love it. I’m going back to Oklahoma. I’ve got my buddies there, and several of them are doctors. I don’t have to get used to or get acquainted with new physicians. When you get to be my age at 73, even though I’m healthy right now and cancer-free, you still want to know that if you need a doctor, you can see one without jumping through hoops.&quot; [H/T: Ringside News]With Ross continuing to make sporadic appearances for commentary duties for All Elite Wrestling, it can be said that he has been doing well healthwise to do what he has loved for decades.