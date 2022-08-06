"I'm going to need a year" - WWE legend open to come out of retirement in AEW; turns down a match against FTR

WWE retirements have almost never been permanent. The latest legends to retire were Ric Flair and Steve Austin. Recently, another Hall of Famer hinted at the possibility of teaming up with his former tag-team partner, but immediately shot down FTR.

FTR, known as The Revival during their time in WWE, has quickly become one of the most popular tag-teams in pro-wrestling. The duo, often openly declare themselves as traditional wrestlers, were one of the last teams that the legendary Rock 'N Roll Express faced. They have also consistently challenged Harlem Heat (Booker T and Stevie Ray) to one last match.

During the most recent episode of his "Oh You Didn't Know?" podcast, Brian "Road Dogg" James teased the idea of The New Age Outlaws having one last run.

“Look, I don't know. The New Age Outlaws could do one. I'm going to need a year,” James said. “Yeah, we can work them, that's a good pace. No, we're going to do it with The Young Bucks. Not FTR, because they would make us look crappy. I think The Young Bucks will work with us and be fake wrestling like we need to be. FTR will just beat us up.” - (H/T: Fightful)

While The New Age Outlaws are better known as a team within D-Generation X, the team has been involved in quite a number of prolific matches over the years. However, the bout will realistically still be far off, as Brian James will need to get back into shape to team up with Billy Gunn.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently claimed that The Gunn Club is his favorite tag-team ever

The Gunn Club recently took part in a Dumpster Match on AEW Dynamite, a clear callback to The New Age Outlaws' WrestleMania clash against Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie. While some fans have accused Tony Khan of stealing the idea from WWE, the bout has generally been praised by fans.

Shortly after the clash with Dynamite, Road Dogg took to Twitter to praise the match and proclaim them as his new favorite tag team.

"The A$$ BOYS are the Katz pajamas! My new favorite team, sorry@BollywoodBoyz@AEW@RealBillyGunn#GUNNCLUBBIZNITCH@youdidntknowpod#OUDK," Road Dogg tweeted.

The Gunn Club are currently slowly growing in popularity, especially with their father Billy Gunn at their side. Could the WWE legend return and possibly team up with all three of the Gunn family members?

