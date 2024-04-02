WWE legend open to joining AEW; says he and Tony Khan would make a "great team"

AEW has welcomed WWE legends and former superstars to its roster since day one. Now, one unexpected name is open to joining the company, and they have a surprising take on Tony Khan.

Bully Ray is one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the business, and in recent years, he has become a trusted analyst by sharing his expert takes on social media and Busted Open Radio. Also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, the WWE and TNA Hall of Famer took to X today to respond to a fan who asked him to come to AEW to help the product.

Bully responded and said he and the AEW owner would make a good team. He ended the remark with the shrugging emoji.

"No BS...I think myself and TK would make a great team. [man shrugging emoji]," Bully Ray wrote.

Another fan responded and asked what pro wrestling company Bully booked that was good. The ECW Original responded and once again commented on the possibility of Tony Khan and himself working together.

"Well, I never booked a company before ... and neither did he...thats why we would make a great team," Bully Ray wrote.

Bully has never appeared for AEW. The former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion has not appeared for Ring of Honor since April 2020, less than two years before Khan purchased the company.

AEW Dynasty updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling is set to present the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view on Sunday, April 21, from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

A big trios match has been confirmed for Dynasty, with Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe vs. The House of Black. In more news on the heel faction, Julia Hart will defend her TBS Championship against Willow Nightingale in a House Rules match.

Below is the current Dynasty line-up:

Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, Mark Briscoe vs. Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews

The Young Bucks or Best Friends vs. FTR or Top Flight for the vacant World Tag Team Championship

Julia Hart defends the TBS Championship vs. Willow Nightingale in a House Rules match

Toni Storm defends the Women's World Championship vs. Mariah May or Thunder Rosa

Samoa Joe defends the World Championship vs. Swerve Strickland

