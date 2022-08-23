"The security pulled me away from kicking your a*s" - WWE Legend weighs in on the controversial CM Punk Promo in AEW

CM Punk's controversial promo last week even prompted WWE legend Mark Henry to speak his mind.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, the Second City Saint called out Hangman Page for a rematch. Interestingly, it was later revealed that this was unscripted, and the Anxious Millennial Cowboy did not respond since he was completely unaware of the situation unfolding.

Speaking about the same on Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry shared his take on what would be a better alternative to the promo.

"It's low, and I would have liked to see Hangman page come out and have to be removed, just so he could say 'No I came out, the security pulled me away from kicking your a*s.' But that's in hindsight I guess. If you don't, you don't know that's gonna happen then you can't get, you can't prepare for something." (2:32 - 3:05)

Hangman Adam Page has not yet responded to CM Punk on official programming. It remains to be seen whether the promo will be addressed in this week's AEW programming.

WWE veteran Booker T recently commented on CM Punk's Promo

With the wrestling world abuzz with discussions about the Second City Saint, WWE legend Booker T has also chipped in with his opinion.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, the Hall of Famer explained his take on the root of the problem.

"Now we see that this isn't about wrestling ... it's about [Punk] being in the right situation. Certain guys coming in [receiving] certain treatment, and certain guys that have been there [receiving] certain treatment, that's where the rift is gonna come in. Just like it did in WCW." [via Wrestling Inc]

CM Punk is set to face Jon Moxley this week to unify the AEW World Championship Titles. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the match progresses this Wednesday.

Do you agree with Mark Henry's views? Sound off in the comments!

