"That's where the rift is gonna come in" - WWE legend analyses the root cause of CM Punk situation in AEW

Former WWE Heavyweight Champion Booker T has commented on the ongoing tensions between CM Punk and Hangman Page.

On a recent episode of Dynamite, Punk went off script to call out Page for a match right then and there. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy did not answer his call on the show but took to social media to leave a cryptic message. There has been speculation that Punk is very unhappy and that he might even quit AEW.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained the root cause of such issues. He also took the example of WCW to back up his statement.

"Now we see that this isn't about wrestling ... it's about [Punk] being in the right situation. Certain guys coming in [receiving] certain treatment, and certain guys that have been there [receiving] certain treatment, that's where the rift is gonna come in. Just like it did in WCW." (via Wrestling Inc)

The WWE legend believes that the situation needs some intervention.

"There's definitely gonna have to be some intervention ... because right now, I feel like AEW is off track. I think they're like a politician and they're off-message right now." (via Wrestling Inc)

Booker T stated that CM Punk's relationship with fans is different

Be it face or heel, the 43-year-old has always enjoyed a huge fan following throughout his wrestling career.

On the same episode of the podcast, Booker T highlighted that the former WWE Champion has a unique "love affair" with wrestling fans.

"I am not surprised," Booker T said. "I mean, I have been in the locker room with him, you know you're talking about backstage. Everything that we are hearing in news right now, on social media, I am not surprised one bit. I know the fans, you know, they really love CM Punk. They got some kind of love affair with this guy and I've said it before, CM Punk, he has that ability to make fans feel a certain way about him."

Punk is all set to take on Jon Moxley in a world title unification match on next week's Dynamite. Who do you think will emerge victorious? Sound off in the comments section below!

