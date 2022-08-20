"I am not surprised" - WWE veteran equates CM Punk allegations with prior WWE experience

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently revealed his thoughts on the rumors surrounding CM Punk in AEW.

For those unaware, the Second City Saint cut a controversial promo this week on Dynamite, where he went off-script and challenged Hangman Adam Page to a rematch. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy did not show up on the night, although he did respond cryptically on social media later on.

Furthermore, rumors of Punk quitting have also surfaced. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T drew from his prior experiences with the AEW World Champion as he shared his opinion.

"I am not surprised," Booker T said. "I mean, I have been in the locker room with him, you know you're talking about backstage. Everything that we are hearing in news right now, on social media, I am not surprised one bit. I know the fans, you know, theyr really love CM Punk. They got some kind of love affair with this guy and I've said it before, CM Punk is, he has that ability to make fans feel a certain way about him." (4:44 - 5:09)

As of now, no further concrete news has emerged about the situation. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next.

The WWE veteran further spoke about Tony Khan's role in the events surrounding CM Punk

Speaking further about the issue, Booker T stated that Tony Khan is the one person who will have to get the situation under control.

"The one person who is gonna have to really take the reins in this situation is Tony Khan. You know seriously it's Tony Khan." (6:39 -6:48)

With how things are progressing, the possibility of the whole episode being a work has also been broached by the community. Only time will tell what is next for the Second City Saint, as he gears up for a match against Jon Moxley next week.

Do you agree with Booker T's opinions? Sound off in the comments!

If you use any quotes from here, please add a H/T for the transcription and backlink it to this article.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the AEW World Championship unification match? CM Punk Jon Moxley 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell