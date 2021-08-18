WWE legend wants to face Darby Allin in AEW when he turns heel

Former WWE Champion and current AEW star Paul Wight was recently interviewed by Ring Report. During the interaction, Wight joked about his "schizophrenic" booking in WWE, where he turned from babyface to heel on numerous occasions.

Speaking about possibly turning heel in AEW in the future, Wight said that if that happens, he would love to face former TNT Champion Darby Allin.

"If, in some point, in my career I could turn heel - I know that sounds crazy that I could turn heel...it just depends on the day of the week, I guess [Laughs]. Hopefully, my character won’t be quite so schizophrenic in AEW as he was in WWE where he changed every five minutes, but if I was a heel working with somebody like Darby Allin, would just be a gift," he said.

You mess with @tonyschiavone24 and his family, you deal with his #AEWDarkElevation broadcast partner, @PaulWight. #TheFactory found out the hard way.



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/0IgUXzPgpl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021

Paul Wight's advice to younger AEW stars

Paul Wight currently does commentary on AEW Dark Elevation where he gets to see some of the hottest young talent in action on a weekly basis.

Speaking to Ring Report, Wight had some words of wisdom for the younger AEW stars. Wight advised them to hold matches with potential opponents in their head while doing other duties.

According to Wight, this would help them become better story-tellers inside the ring in the future.

"It’s funny, one of the things I tell the younger guys and gals is, ‘When you’re alone doing stuff, whether you’re cleaning or doing laundry, driving down the road, or sitting on the couch; have matches with people in your head you might be working with someday.' That’s one of the secrets to being a success later," he said.

"You have to be excited about the product, the talent. Having those matches in your head where one’s a heel and one’s a face, the spots that will happen, and the finishes are always good things to put in your mind so if you do end up in a program with someone, you already have an idea of what they do and you understand them and how to compliment yourself with them and tell a better story."

Edited by Arvind Sriram