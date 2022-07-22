"Doesn't really have a life" - WWE legend points out one major similarity between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon

According to an industry veteran, AEW President Tony Khan has a striking similarity to former WWE president Vince McMahon.

Starting in 2019, Tony Khan has done everything in his power to grow his promotion in the pro wrestling community. The combination of a top-notch roster and smart booking decisions has led to AEW becoming a legitimate competitor to WWE in the business.

Aside from managing his wrestling promotion, the All Elite president is also the co-owner of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and the English soccer team Fulham F.C. Furthermore, his acquisition of ROH has added another product under his management.

Jim Ross recently commented on Tony Khan's work-life balance, during an episode of “Grilling JR” podcast. The veteran explained how the All Elite President's numerous projects have engulfed his life, similar to Vince McMahon.

“So [Tony Khan] doesn’t really have a life; his life is the products he manages,” Ross said. “In that respect, he’s McMahon-like because Vince has no life other than the wrestling business.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Despite Khan's numerous responsibilities outside pro wrestling, AEW has been steadily growing as a potential mainstream promotion.

The former WWE commentator disclosed an advantage AEW has over its competition

Jim Ross also recently spoke about the All Elite brand's schedule, which is apparently a first in the business.

Explaining the advantages in an episode of “Grilling JR” podcast, he stated that AEW's schedule is "family-friendly for the talent".

“Our guys work a travel day and a production day, so they’ve got one of the best schedules in the history of pro wrestling, and are making good money in AEW, and their longevity is going to increase, I think we’ll see. I think what’s always going to be great for us, as far as recruiting talent, is the fact that we’ve got a schedule that’s family-friendly for the talent. First time ever," said Ross.

Due to his extensive experience, Jim Ross remains a valuable member of AEW. It remains to be seen whether his commentary role will evolve in the foreseeable future.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan's schedule? Do you think he has too much on his plate? Sound off in the comments below.

