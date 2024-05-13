WWE legend possibly on the way to AEW, according to Jim Ross: "That'll be an appearance"

Jim Ross is one of the most iconic voices of professional wrestling and WWE's Attitude Era. He was among the first wrestling personalities to sign with AEW in 2019. Ross recently spoke about the possibility of another iconic star joining him behind the desk in AEW.

That announcer is Jerry "The King" Lawler, who recently announced that his WWE broadcasting contract was not renewed earlier this month. However, he is with the Stamford-based company under a Legends contract.

This turn of events has started a conversation about whether Lawler will have another chance to call a match with Jim Ross. Both were voices of several iconic matches during the Attitude Era and beyond in WWE.

On the podcast Grilling JR with Jim Ross, Ross spoke about the possibility of him and Lawler calling another match.

"I don't think he and I have worked our last match together. I really don't believe that. I think somewhere down the road, if nothing else, that'll be an appearance," he said. [2:45 - 2:57]

This leaves a window of opportunity for JR to reunite with his former commentary partner in AEW. Since JR does not appear in any other promotion apart from AEW, it could be possible for Lawler to make an appearance in the Tony Khan-led promotion too, especially with the expiration of his contract. However, this is just speculation and it remains to be seen how things pan out.

Jim Ross reveals he thinks they over-exposed WWE talent

Jim Ross has several anecdotes and opinions about professional wrestling and WWE. The legend recently spoke about how he thought they didn't book Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show, well during his time in WWE.

The Big Show made his WWE debut in 1999 and had a formidable career in the Stamford-based company. He has held several championships, including the WWE world title four times and the ECW World Heavyweight Championship once.

However, some fans think that he was overshadowed by the legacy that the original Giant created, Andre the Giant. Wight is now signed with AEW, since 2021.

"Because he's seven-feet tall and weighed 300-plus pounds, Vince [McMahon] loved the size. I thought all along that we had kind of mismanaged the Big Show. I thought we over-exposed him. He was an Andre the Giant-like commodity that should have been seen less to mean more, but we just went whole-hog on that deal, man... and I thought we over-exposed the attraction. You didn’t see Andre getting overexposed, and that’s how Big Show should've been booked, but he wasn’t," Jim Ross said. [From 1:10:18 to 1:10:56]

The legend is still seen commentating on some important and noteworthy matches in AEW. He has relinquished his full-time commentary role, but, whenever he is the voice behind a match, it makes for an enticing announcement.

