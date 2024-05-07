Jerry Lawler breaks silence following recent WWE departure

Jerry "The King" Lawler has commented on his WWE career likely coming to an end. The veteran's contract was not renewed, but he remains under a Legends contract with the promotion.

Lawler suffered a stroke last year but recently provided a positive health update for fans. He was Jim Ross' partner during the Attitude Era and has had a storied career as a professional wrestler as well.

In an interview with PW Insider, Lawler commented on his career in WWE likely being finished. He noted that it was difficult for him to sit and announce an entire show after suffering the stroke.

"One other thing that a lot of people wonder about, my career has probably ended with WWE, and that's just one of those things that goes with getting over all the stuff that happened with the stroke and it was my...just sitting behind a desk and doing it, commentating on a match, was extremely difficult," said Lawler. [H/T: PW Insider]

WWE legend Jerry "The King" Lawler comments on his health

Jerry Lawler described his recovery process last year after suffering a stroke and shared that he was attending rehab multiple times a week.

Speaking with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Lawler was asked about his recovery from the stroke. The 74-year-old shared that his voice was not back to how it used to be but it was slowly returning to form.

"I've had a bunch of different things and I'm still in rehab three times a week, and probably the main thing that's drawing me back now, that you can probably tell as you hear me talk, my voice is not the same as it was beforehand. It's slowly coming back, but it needed to come back a little more before I could make sense with my speech and vocabulary," said Lawler. [From 00:21 - 01:04]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The legend appeared during a commercial break on WWE RAW last year in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Only time will tell what the future holds for Lawler in the world of professional wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback