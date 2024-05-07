WWE legend unlikely to join AEW anytime soon - Reports

A WWE legend may not be joining AEW anytime soon, according to recent reports. The personality in question is Jerry "The King" Lawler.

Jerry Lawler is regarded as a legend in the pro wrestling industry and has been involved with the Stamford-based promotion since 1992. Besides his in-ring rivalries with all-time greats like Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Rowdy Roddy Piper, and Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Lawler was best known for his commentary, especially during WWE's Attitude Era.

It was recently reported by PWInsider that WWE had chosen not to renew Jerry Lawler's contract, bringing to an end a nearly three-decade-long working relationship. On the heels of the update, fans took to speculating on the 74-year-old veteran potentially jumping ship to AEW and reuniting with his former colleague, Jim Ross.

However, a new report from Fightful Select shared that regardless of the appeal of a prospective reunion between Lawler and Ross in AEW or elsewhere, such a reunion is unlikely to take place for several reasons, albeit not impossible. The report also claimed that the Tony Khan-led promotion had not brought up Lawler's name as a possible addition, as per sources in AEW.

The update also reported that the WWE Hall of Famer was still signed with the Stamford-based promotion under a Legends contract and that he did not follow wrestling regularly, including All Elite Wrestling's programming.

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for the 74-year-old veteran remains to be seen.

WWE legend Jerry Lawler recently provided a health update

It was revealed earlier this year that Jerry "The King" Lawler had undergone a knee replacement surgery. Following the procedure, the WWE legend recently provided an update on his health.

Lawler revealed that his health was faring well and spoke about meeting with doctors regarding his knee replacement during a virtual signing for East Coast Autograph Auctions. He also alluded to minor issues that he has been dealing with stemming from his stroke last year.

"My health is great. I just [went] over to the doctors to get back on the road from my knee replacement and then of course, still some minor difficulties from the stroke. But all of that stuff is coming around fast," Jerry Lawler said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jerry Lawler in the wrestling world.