WWE Hall of Famer goes through surgery - Reports

Latest reports suggest that a WWE Hall of Famer has undergone surgery recently. The name in question is Jerry Lawler.

Lawler is one of the greatest names in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. The legend started his WWE (then WWF) career in 1992 as an announcer of the show, Superstars. He made his in-ring debut at the 1993 Royal Rumble and went on to feud with the legendary Bret Hart. The 74-year-old has played several roles in the Stamford based promotion and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

According to latest reports by PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler allegedly recently went through a knee replacement surgery.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler talked about recovering from a stroke

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Jerry Lawler talked about his recovery after suffering a stroke. The legend said he was in rehab thrice a week and he also mentioned his struggle with his voice after the stroke.

"I've had a bunch of different things and I'm still in rehab three times a week, and probably the main thing that's drawing me back now, that you can probably tell as you hear me talk, my voice is not the same as it was beforehand. It's slowly coming back, but it needed to come back a little more before I could make sense with my speech and vocabulary."

Lawler also added that he only stayed around his house and went to the hospital for rehab sessions during his recovery.

