WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler shares major health update

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler has provided a major health update after he recently underwent surgery.

Lawler has had a remarkable career in the world of professional wrestling. He started with WWE in 1992 as an announcer and called the action during the Attitude Era of the company alongside Jim Ross. He also had a legendary career inside the ring as well and took his rightful place in the Hall of Fame in 2007.

During a virtual signing for East Coast Autograph Auctions, Lawler provided a positive health update for wrestling fans. He noted that his health is great and is only dealing with minor difficulties from the stroke last year.

"My health is great. I just [went] over to the doctors to get back on the road from my knee replacement and then of course, still some minor difficulties from the stroke. But all of that stuff is coming around fast," he said. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Bill Apter reacts to Jerry "The King" Lawler making an appearance during WWE RAW

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on Jerry Lawler making an appearance during a commercial break on RAW last year in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Lawler suffered a stroke last February but has recovered well. He made his first appearance since the issue during a commercial break on WWE RAW last year to say hello to his hometown fans.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter stated that Lawler didn't shave his beard before the appearance and may not have known that he would be greeting the crowd.

"From what I understand, he [Jerry Lawler] didn't wanna come out and do the whole thing. He was a little non-shaven, also. But it was his first public and arena appearance since the stroke, and he's still trying to get back to being that big personality, but he's still the king," said Apter. [From 03:18 - 03:42]

Jerry "The King" Lawler has provided many wrestling fans with countless memories over the years, whether it be in the ring or as an announcer in WWE. It will be interesting to see if the 74-year-old appears for the promotion again down the line.