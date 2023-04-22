[PHOTO] Jerry Lawler shares first tweet since suffering a stroke earlier this year

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has shared an update on his health in his latest post on Twitter.

Lawler suffered a stroke in February 2023 and was rushed to the hospital. The legend had suffered a stroke back in 2018 as well. The unfortunate news resulted in Lawler receiving many wishes from the pro-wrestling community.

The King recently posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle and thanked his fans for their well wishes. He also thanked his three caregivers who looked after him for a week.

"Just allow me to thank you for sending me your prayers and well wishes concerning my stroke!!! And my thanks go out to these 3 caregivers who devoted an entire week to help me out!" Lawler wrote.

Jerry Lawler @JerryLawler Just allow me to thank you for sending me your prayers and well wishes concerning my stroke!!! And my thanks go out to these 3 caregivers who devoted an entire week to help me out! Just allow me to thank you for sending me your prayers and well wishes concerning my stroke!!! And my thanks go out to these 3 caregivers who devoted an entire week to help me out! https://t.co/mFqiF96idf

Jerry Lawler's tweet received several heartfelt messages from fans

Lawler is one of the most beloved veterans of the squared circle. He boasts a large fan following that he has amassed over the past several decades.

Here's how his fans reacted to his tweet:

\m/DrXtreme\m/ @DrXtreme80 @JerryLawler Lawler is like nope God you can't take me like that, or in Rocky's words 'i didn't hear no bell'. @JerryLawler Lawler is like nope God you can't take me like that, or in Rocky's words 'i didn't hear no bell'.

Svengoolie @Svengoolie @JerryLawler So many people care about you, Jerry- me included.Keep going! @JerryLawler So many people care about you, Jerry- me included.Keep going!

R👑BIN @HeyItsRobbieRob @JerryLawler I'm so glad you're doing well Mr. Lawler. Long live the king! @JerryLawler I'm so glad you're doing well Mr. Lawler. Long live the king! 👑

Rob Rowe @twitcher1979



Thank you caregivers for helping the King back to health! @JerryLawler You know it Kingfish! I'm glad to know you're back up and about.Thank you caregivers for helping the King back to health! @JerryLawler You know it Kingfish! I'm glad to know you're back up and about.Thank you caregivers for helping the King back to health!

While speaking with Sportskeeda, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell had the following to say about the moment he learned of Lawler's stroke:

"I think it was Monday and I started reading that Jerry Lawler had a stroke and I went, 'What the hell?' and I investigated it and it was true. The stroke wasn't true at the time, could've been a heart attack at the time, so I got to check it into it and the sheets reported that he was found face down, in his driveway in his condo in Fort Myers. Well, that's not true, he wasn't found face down and I'll tell you the story, I've said time and time again, through the years, Lawler is the luckiest I've ever known in my life," said Dutch Mantell. [1:06-1:55]

Lawler's fans can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the WWE legend is doing well. Fans would love to see him make an appearance on TV in the near future.

The Sportskeeda community sends its best wishes to Jerry Lawler!

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes