"He's still the king" - Hall of Famer on Jerry Lawler showing up during WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently spoke about Jerry Lawler appearing in front of his hometown fans of Memphis during a commercial break at last week's WWE RAW.

For those unaware, earlier this year, in February, Lawler suffered a stroke and was immediately admitted to the hospital. Though fans and his well-wishers were concerned, the WWE legend made a rapid recovery over the past few months.

Memphis fans at last week's RAW were in for a surprise when Jerry Lawler came out, marking his first appearance since the medical emergency.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter first mentioned that considering the fact he had an unshaven look, Lawler might not have been fully prepared to come out in front of fans.

"From what I understand, he (Jerry Lawler) didn't wanna come out and do the whole thing. He was a little non-shaven, also. But it was his first public and arena appearance he has made since the stroke, and he's still trying to get back to being that big personality, but he's still the king," said Bill Apter. [3:18 - 3:42]

Teddy Long doesn't think Jerry Lawler would return to WWE

A few weeks back, on a previous episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long spoke about Jerry Lawler's WWE future.

Long believes Lawler was unlikely to resume his broadcasting or other roles in the company. The former manager also advised Lawler to sit back and relax at home and enjoy the perks of life.

"I don't know, man; I'm not making a decision for Jerry. But Jerry, he's taken care of his money. He's good and everything, so enjoy the rest of your life. You're feeling alive. You can stay at home and rest and enjoy your life. You ain't gonna have to worry about your bills being paid or anything like that. Jerry's had a great career. He'll never be forgotten in this business. So sit back and enjoy the rest of your life, man. That's my thing; that's what I'm doing," said Teddy Long.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Jerry Lawler in WWE and whether he makes any TV appearances in the coming months.

