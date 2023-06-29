"You ain't gonna have to worry about your bills being paid" - Teddy Long doesn't think legend would return to WWE (Exclusive) 

Wrestling legend Teddy Long doesn't think Jerry Lawler would return to WWE in any capacity, even after recovering from his current health issues.

For those unaware, Lawler suffered a stroke earlier this year in February, after which he was rushed to the hospital. Dutch Mantell recently shared an update on the WWE legend's health, revealing that though Jerry Lawler was better than before, his recovery was slower than expected.

Mantell explained that the 73-year-old had trouble with his speech as he struggled to finish his sentences.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long spoke about the chances of Lawler appearing on WWE's programming once he recovers. Long suggested that since Jerry Lawler had made enough money, he needed to relax and enjoy life as much as possible.

The former SmackDown General Manager explained that Lawler had already built a great legacy for himself and should now sit back and take it easy.

"I don't know, man; I'm not making a decision for Jerry. But Jerry, he's taken care of his money. He's good and everything, so enjoy the rest of your life. You're feeling alive. You can stay at home and rest and enjoy your life. You ain't gonna have to worry about your bills being paid or anything like that. Jerry's had a great career. He'll never be forgotten in this business. So sit back and enjoy the rest of your life, man. That's my thing; that's what I'm doing," said Teddy Long. [10:51 - 11:33]

Jerry Lawler once quit WWE in protest

A couple of months back on his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross, who shared the commentary booth with Jerry Lawler for several years, spoke about the time when the latter quit WWE in 2001.

Ross revealed that Lawler left the company in protest after his then-wife, Stacy Carter, was released owing to attitude problems.

"Dominoes started falling," Ross stated. "Lawler walked off, and I hated that because we had such great chemistry and I just felt like, 'This is the only solution we got?' So I told him and he was very offended. He wasn't mad at me. He knew I was just delivering the message. He never got mad at me, but he got mad enough at the situation to go home."

Get well soon, King Jerry Lawler is expected to make a full recovery after suffering a stroke.Get well soon, King Jerry Lawler is expected to make a full recovery after suffering a stroke.Get well soon, King 🙏 https://t.co/O9wrASRIt0

Jerry Lawler would bury the hatchet and return to WWE later that year to resume his responsibilities as the color commentator.

