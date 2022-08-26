"Ahead of a lot of other tag teams" - WWE legend praises Billy Gunn's former faction on AEW

WWE legend Road Dogg has heaped praise on Billy Gunn's sons, Colten and Austin Gunn, aka The Gunn Club of AEW.

The brothers first teamed up with their father in 2020 to defeat BSHP King, Joey O'Riley, and Sean Maluta in a six-man tag team match. However, Colten and Austin have parted ways with Billy after shockingly attacking him on a recent episode of Dynamite after the latter expressed his pride in being able to work with them.

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Road Dogg stated that Billy's kids have the potential to improve with time. He also opined that they are superior to many other tag teams of their age.

"I don't know man, some of it is personal to me. I love Billy's kids [...] I think they are a good new tag team... I think they get it, I think in time they will improve and kind of... but they are leaps and bounds ahead of a lot of other tag teams of their age," the legend said. (0:50-1:18)

Booker T feels that AEW's Gunn Club could move to WWE

Road Dogg is not the only WWE Hall of Famer who thinks the Gunn Club is doing well in AEW. Not only did Booker T have a similar opinion, but he also felt they could be moving to WWE NXT.

On the latest Hall of Fame podcast, the former world heavyweight champion explained that it would not surprise him if the Gunn Club makes it to the WWE main roster someday.

"I can see Billy Gunn, you know, saying 'Hey man it's been a hell of a run, we've had a hell of a ride.' As well as his boys, Gunn Club, those guys probably having a good time over in AEW right now, but I could imagine the Gunn Club would love a run in WWE, NXT or you know the main roster at some point. Would I be surprised? Not one bit, not one bit if I saw Billy Gunn show up in WWE. That's just the way the business works," Booker said.

Austin and Colten Gunn are on the verge of aligning themselves with Stokely Hathaway. It remains to be seen how the feud with their father is booked moving forward.

