Booker T says AEW faction could move to WWE with Triple H in charge

WWE legend Booker T feels that Triple H being in charge of the company will make the return of Billy Gunn easier.

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn is currently a part of AEW, having joined the company in 2019 as a coach. The veteran star is a part of the Gunn Club faction alongside his sons, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn.

On the latest Hall of Fame show, Booker T feels that if Billy Gunn moved to WWE, he would not be surprised due to Gunn's close friendship with Triple H. The Hall of Famer also thinks that the Gunn Club could be a good addition to NXT or even the main roster.

"I can see Billy Gunn, you know, saying 'Hey man it's been a hell of a run, we've had a hell of a ride.' As well as his boys, Gunn Club, those guys probably having a good time over in AEW right now, but I could imagine the Gunn Club would love a run in WWE, NXT or you know the main roster at some point. Would I be surprised? Not one bit, not one bit if I saw Billy Gunn show up in WWE. That's just the way the business works," said Booker T. [44:55 to 45:25]

He then continued:

"I'm sure it would be a lot easier for Billy to come back now with Hunter being the guy, you know. So, yeah that thing, that friendship goes deep with those guys so they they ran down the road a lot of miles," said the Hall of Famer. [46:15 to 46:32]

Booker T also shared that he feels that D-Generation X played a vital part in the company's war with WCW in the 90s, and the group were all pushing in the same direction to win the war.

Billy Gunn wasn't happy about Triple H's comments about AEW at the WWE Hall of Fame

During D-Generation X's Hall of Fame speech in 2019, Triple H seemingly took a shot at AEW and Billy Gunn, by referring to the promotion as a "pissant company".

The AEW veteran stated that the comments angered him and that he thought of punching The Game.

Gunn has been a coach, and even at the age of 58 he has been wrestling alongside his sons in AEW. It'll be interesting to see if the veteran will ever consider leaving AEW to work with Triple H after The Game's past comments.

