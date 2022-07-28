"Keep it simple stupid" - WWE legend praises Hook's win over Ricky Starks and surprise heel turn from AEW Dynamite

Bully Ray has praised Hook's win over Ricky Starks from this week's episode of Dynamite. He was also impressed with Powerhouse Hobbs' heel turn that followed shortly after.

Ricky Starks successfully defended the FTW Championship against Danhausen. He then issued another open challenge which was answered by his fellow Team Taz stablemate Hook.

Taz's son went on to beat Starks for the title, and the two men shared a moment of respect afterward. Post-match, Absolute delivered a heartfelt promo before being assaulted by Hobbs, who turned his back on his long-term tag team partner.

Taking to Twitter, Ray praised how the entire segment played out. He credited AEW for making the angle work and for their "simple" booking. He wrote:

"KISS “Keep it simple stupid.” Thats what Starks and Hook did … and it worked. Thats what Hobbs and Starks did … and it worked."

Check out Bully Ray's tweet below:

Fans react to Bully Ray's tweet regarding Ricky Starks and others

Fans also seemed impressed with AEW's booking for this week's episode of Dynamite.

Taking to Twitter, many of them agreed with the Hall of Famer, suggesting that all three superstars involved in the segment got over at the same time.

Check out some of the fan reactions on Twitter below:

whopperholic @whopperholic1 @bullyray5150



Push him to the moon. @BustedOpenRadio Starks got two people over. Cut an insane promo. Turned babyface. AND set up a new storyline all within 10 minutes.Push him to the moon. @bullyray5150 @BustedOpenRadio Starks got two people over. Cut an insane promo. Turned babyface. AND set up a new storyline all within 10 minutes. Push him to the moon.

SyphinB3 @SyphinB @bullyray5150 @BustedOpenRadio Tonights show have a much better feel to it, they're letting things breath and it's not going 100mph. @bullyray5150 @BustedOpenRadio Tonights show have a much better feel to it, they're letting things breath and it's not going 100mph.

Since the FTW Championship was brought back, three wrestlers with affiliation to Team Taz have held the title. The championship was initially held by Brian Cage, who was awarded the title by Taz himself in AEW.

However, after Cage was booted out of Team Taz, his former stablemate Starks defeated him during last year's Fyter Fest. Hook's win on Dynamite now marks his first title reign in professional wrestling.

It now remains to be seen against which wrestler Hook will defend his title going forward. As for Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs, expect the two former tag team partners to collide in a singles match down the road.

