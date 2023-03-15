WWE legend predicts 2-time Intercontinental Champion to end Roman Reigns' historic reign

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is convinced that Cody Rhodes will be the man to dethrone Roman Reigns when the two meet in the WrestleMania 39 main event.

The American Nightmare earned this massive world title opportunity by winning the 2023 Royal Rumble, another accolade in his incredible run since jumping ship from AEW to WWE one year ago. Rhodes has yet to suffer a loss since his return, but did miss roughly six months of action due to a torn pectoral muscle. Meanwhile, the Tribal Chief hasn't been pinned or submitted since the middle of 2020.

The World's Strongest Man was the latest to weigh in on this epic WrestleMania showdown. The AEW commentator/talent scout explained on the Attitude Era podcast why he is picking Rhodes to win at the Showcase of the Immortals, stating that the son of Dusty has more to lose.

"I think Cody is going to pull it off. And as a fan of pro wrestling, I always think, who's got the most to lose? Roman has been champion for a thousand days. If he loses, does that diminish him? No. If Cody loses, he goes from being at the top back to the middle, and all the people are in front of him. He's got something to lose. I hope he goes into the match, like, 'Man, I've got something to lose.' And if he does that, I think he'll come out on top," said Henry. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The WWE Universe still thinks Roman Reigns needs to worry about Jey Uso

Roman Reigns may be headed towards a WrestleMania showdown with Cody Rhodes, but the WWE Universe is convinced that the Tribal Chief has someone else to keep an eye on.

Reigns' cousin, Jey Uso, has been the talk of the town ever since he attacked Sami Zayn and realigned himself with The Bloodline – a move that will most likely lead to a tag team title defense at Mania.

However, Jey and Roman's story is one that is two years in the making. The two clashed multiple times back in 2020, once inside Hell in a Cell. Many believe that Jey will be looking to exact some revenge on the world champion at some point down the line.

Regardless of the outcome, the WWE Universe eagerly awaits what might happen to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at WrestleMania 39.

