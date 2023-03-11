"Still trusting him to take down Roman" - Wrestling world convinced that Jey Uso is "playing" Roman Reigns with his heel turn

The wrestling world has come up with another interesting theory in the current Bloodline storyline involving Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and other top names.
This past Monday night on RAW, Jey betrayed Sami Zayn to return to his family. However, fans on Twitter aren't completely convinced by the tag team champion's heel turn.
Taking to Twitter, fans pointed out that Jey is "playing" Reigns and had no other option but to betray Zayn for the sake of his brother Jimmy Uso. The Tribal Chief recently gave Jimmy a final warning to get his brother, Jey, back on The Bloodline.
Check out the fan reactions on Twitter to this theory:
Roman Reigns was picked as the 'Male Wrestler of the Year' by Hugo Savinovich
Roman Reigns was recently picked as the 'Male Wrestler of the Year' for 2022 by Hugo Savinovich.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Savinovich briefly discussed Reigns' current run and put him in the number one spot. He said:
"Yeah, no question about it. I mean I got so much heat even when he wasn't on top, even when Vince was pushing him at the wrong time, so I gotta go with the Samoan culture. I gotta go with The Bloodline. I gotta go with Roman Reigns. Chris Jericho would be a tough contender, but I think what Roman has done with Paul Heyman and the storyline of The Bloodline, if it wasn't because of that we would be just in the middle of a soap opera with Vince McMahon and other stuff. So Roman has to go. Roman is number one."
Reigns was absent from this week's episode of SmackDown despite a huge development in The Bloodline's current storyline.
The Tribal Chief will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. However, expect him to deal with the family business simultaneously.
Do you think Jey Uso made the right choice by going back to The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section.
Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here