"Still trusting him to take down Roman" - Wrestling world convinced that Jey Uso is "playing" Roman Reigns with his heel turn

The wrestling world has come up with another interesting theory in the current Bloodline storyline involving Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and other top names.

This past Monday night on RAW, Jey betrayed Sami Zayn to return to his family. However, fans on Twitter aren't completely convinced by the tag team champion's heel turn.

Taking to Twitter, fans pointed out that Jey is "playing" Reigns and had no other option but to betray Zayn for the sake of his brother Jimmy Uso. The Tribal Chief recently gave Jimmy a final warning to get his brother, Jey, back on The Bloodline.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter to this theory:

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Jey Uso is a complex character. He didn't want to turn on Sami Zayn, but he had to sacrifice himself to protect Jimmy Uso.



He's still aware of what Roman Reigns has been doing to him. Jey didn't do this for him. I think he's playing Roman. Jey Uso is a complex character. He didn't want to turn on Sami Zayn, but he had to sacrifice himself to protect Jimmy Uso.He's still aware of what Roman Reigns has been doing to him. Jey didn't do this for him. I think he's playing Roman. https://t.co/O1k7NtJ7e5

Chris🕷️🕷️ @chriswrrestling @ProWFinesse I definitely think he’s playing him bc even last night he said that he didn’t WANT to drop Sami but he had to in order to save his brother, it’s just so many layers to this storyline @ProWFinesse I definitely think he’s playing him bc even last night he said that he didn’t WANT to drop Sami but he had to in order to save his brother, it’s just so many layers to this storyline

BigWeebShawny @ThaBigWeeb @ProWFinesse Which is why before he hugged Sami he said "I trust you" to him. Because he knew he had to turn on him for Jimmy, but he still trusting him to take down Roman @ProWFinesse Which is why before he hugged Sami he said "I trust you" to him. Because he knew he had to turn on him for Jimmy, but he still trusting him to take down Roman

Fanogargano @TheZeebe @ProWFinesse I’ve been saying this and y’all don’t want to believe me🙄 maybe now you will @ProWFinesse I’ve been saying this and y’all don’t want to believe me🙄 maybe now you will

SwaydayWrestling @SwaydayWrestlin @ProWFinesse This angle is making me think Usos May lose but Roman retains. So Jey can keep playing this out until he can finally convince the rest of the family, Roman was always about himself and only cared about the Universal title. That build and turn on Roman will be legendary @ProWFinesse This angle is making me think Usos May lose but Roman retains. So Jey can keep playing this out until he can finally convince the rest of the family, Roman was always about himself and only cared about the Universal title. That build and turn on Roman will be legendary https://t.co/zaGxPp37Rs

Hakuna Matata @LivingLifeOva @ProWFinesse I really believe after Wrestlemania if Roman drops the titles the bloodline will still be going but it’ll become Jey Vs Roman for battle of head of the table/Tribal Chief that’ll go into Summerslam. @ProWFinesse I really believe after Wrestlemania if Roman drops the titles the bloodline will still be going but it’ll become Jey Vs Roman for battle of head of the table/Tribal Chief that’ll go into Summerslam. https://t.co/o1tivwn19V

Papa Shanngo @MalcolmFarakhan @ProWFinesse That's EXACTLY what's happening. Just like rikishi did it 4 @TheRock jey did it for Jimmy. Won't b surprised if he cost roman the title st mania @ProWFinesse That's EXACTLY what's happening. Just like rikishi did it 4 @TheRock jey did it for Jimmy. Won't b surprised if he cost roman the title st mania

Mary Al-Kethairi @marysueal5 @ProWFinesse Of course Jey didn't do it for Roman Had to protect his brother at all costs. @ProWFinesse Of course Jey didn't do it for Roman Had to protect his brother at all costs.

RJ @ryc30078



Bingo, He whispered something in Sam's ear while they were hugging last week. Jey was forced to be under Roman's thumb 2 and a half years ago when the Bloodline storyline began.

Cam @Primetime_NE



I don't think this story is complete until Jey topples Roman.



I need one more turn in this story. Even if it's not til after Mania to give Roman and the Bloodline new stories post-Cody.I don't think this story is complete until Jey topples Roman.

Roman Reigns was picked as the 'Male Wrestler of the Year' by Hugo Savinovich

Roman Reigns was recently picked as the 'Male Wrestler of the Year' for 2022 by Hugo Savinovich.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Savinovich briefly discussed Reigns' current run and put him in the number one spot. He said:

"Yeah, no question about it. I mean I got so much heat even when he wasn't on top, even when Vince was pushing him at the wrong time, so I gotta go with the Samoan culture. I gotta go with The Bloodline. I gotta go with Roman Reigns. Chris Jericho would be a tough contender, but I think what Roman has done with Paul Heyman and the storyline of The Bloodline, if it wasn't because of that we would be just in the middle of a soap opera with Vince McMahon and other stuff. So Roman has to go. Roman is number one."

Reigns was absent from this week's episode of SmackDown despite a huge development in The Bloodline's current storyline.

The Tribal Chief will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. However, expect him to deal with the family business simultaneously.

Do you think Jey Uso made the right choice by going back to The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section.

