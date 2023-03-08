"Roman is number one" - Wrestling veteran picks Roman Reigns as the Male Wrestler of the Year ahead of 52-year-old star (Exclusive)

Over the last few months, several wrestling pundits have named Roman Reigns the 'Male Wrestler of the Year.' Another veteran who has picked The Tribal Chief as his top male wrestler of 2022 is Hugo Savinovich.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Savinovich discussed the same subject.

According to him, AEW star and former WWE World Champion Chris Jericho was a tough contender, but eventually, Reigns stood head and shoulders above the rest.

"Yeah, no question about it. I mean I got so much heat even when he wasn't on top, even when Vince was pushing him at the wrong time, so I gotta go with the Samoan culture. I gotta go with The Bloodline. I gotta go with Roman Reigns. Chris Jericho would be a tough contender, but I think what Roman has done with Paul Heyman and the storyline of The Bloodline, if it wasn't because of that we would be just in the middle of a soap opera with Vince McMahon and other stuff. So Roman has to go. Roman is number one," said Savinovich. [4:45-5:19]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted:

FANS CAN ALSO VOTE FOR THEIR FAVORITE WRESTLERS FROM 2022 HERE.

Michael Morales Torres also picked Roman Reigns as his 'Male Wrestler of the Year'

Continuing the same conversation, Michael Morales Torres also picked Roman Reigns as his 'Male Wrestler of the Year.'

He mentioned that both MJF and CM Punk had great years in AEW. However, it wasn't enough to surpass Reigns, who has been dominating WWE.

"MJF had his moments, CM Punk had great moments as well but man, its Roman Reigns' year. It's undoubtable, he's the number one pro wrestler in the world, over 900 days of a title reign, undefeated for over three years in singles matches. One of the most brilliant storytellers of this generation, you gotta go with The Tribal Chief," said Michael Morales Torres. [5:51-6:16]

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle May 27th.



That's the day Roman Reigns needs to reach in order to crack 1000 days as Universal Champion.



WWE have mentioned that as a big landmark.



In your opinion, is there anyway he reaches that date with the Universal Title? May 27th. That's the day Roman Reigns needs to reach in order to crack 1000 days as Universal Champion.WWE have mentioned that as a big landmark.In your opinion, is there anyway he reaches that date with the Universal Title? https://t.co/KxGj8sIgry

Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 show.

Check out Hugo Savinovich and Michael Morales Torres on Lucha Libre Online's official website and YouTube channel.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes