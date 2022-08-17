"He would be a millionaire tomorrow" - WWE legend's interesting proposition for AEW star MJF's character

WWE legend Jake Roberts had an interesting idea on how AEW star MJF could be more profitable despite being on the shelf for a while now.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman's last television appearance was at the June 1st edition of Dynamite, where he cut his most controversial promo, mostly directed at President Tony Khan. Up until now, there is no clear indication whether The Salt of the Earth will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Meanwhile, Roberts is no stranger to MJF as he was previously linked to the 26-year-old in certain angles as they were heels in AEW programming. Their last encounter was on an episode of Dynamite in April where the latter bribed the former to summon Lance Archer against Wardlow.

On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Roberts opined that MJF should be a whining heel and that if the Long Islander had taken the gimmick, he would've collected boatloads of money by now.

"I've got a gimmick that could be the greatest gimmick in the world and always has been the greatest gimmick, but nobody wants to do it," Roberts said. "Crybaby. A heel is a crybaby. MJF could pull it off [snapping fingers] that quick! If he went stomping his feet and throwing temper tantrums out there, and they started chanting 'crybaby,' he would be a millionaire tomorrow. Because everybody hates a crybaby." [H/T WrestlingInc]

The Snake had previously stated that The Salt of the Earth's June 1 promo "made him sick."

Several wrestlers have portrayed the "crybaby, whiny" heel such as AEW star Christian Cage in the early 2000s with WWE. MJF might be the best heel in professional wrestling right now despite his long absence, and it will be interesting to see if he will play the role if given a chance.

Another WWE Hall of Famer had other ideas for AEW star MJF

On the same podcast, Jake Roberts' partner, Diamond Dallas Page had a contrasting view. He believed there should be no character change for MJF and hopes for his possible return soon.

"I think MJF's got a pretty good deal going right now. He's gonna come back at some point, somewhere," DDP said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

So far, MJF hasn't indicated anything regarding his situation with All Elite Wrestling. He is still contracted until 2024 and it will be interesting to see if both parties will settle their differences before the deal expires.

