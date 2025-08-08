  • home icon
  • WWE Legend Provides a Massive Update on His Contract With AEW: "I'm Hopeful"

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 08, 2025 19:12 GMT
A WWE legend, who has been part of AEW for the past few years, has provided an update regarding his contract situation.

Jim Ross has been an active figure in the world of professional wrestling for the past few decades. As a commentator, he has called some of the biggest and most iconic matches in the history of the industry. Currently, Ross is part of the AEW commentary team. However, he does not appear for every show. Instead, he shows up sporadically, mostly during big pay-per-view matches. This part-time schedule has been easy for him to follow, given his deteriorating health conditions in recent years.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross stated that his contract was up in August, and he was hoping to renew his deal with the Jacksonville-based company since he likes working for Tony Khan and has been enjoying his part-time schedule.

“I think my contract’s up in August. Yeah. I’m hopeful [to renew]. I’m not planning on going anywhere. I like my part-time schedule. It lets me keep my batteries charged. I like working for Tony Khan because he’s always been fair and civil to me, and that I appreciate,” Ross said. [H/T Drainmaker on X/Twitter]
Jim Ross confirmed he will be at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door is just a few weeks away. This year's event is set to take place at the O2 Arena in London. Tony Khan is already planning a star-studded card for this event, and it looks like Jim Ross might also be able to join the commentary booth for a few matches.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the WWE legend confirmed that he will be in London at the O2 Arena to call a few matches at Forbidden Door:

“Found out this week that, via my communication with Tony Khan, he wants me to be in London at The O2 to call a couple of matches. I’m going to London and that’s a hell of a building.” [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if AEW offers a contract extension to Jim Ross.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
