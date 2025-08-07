WWE Legend Shares Massive Good News Ahead of AEW Forbidden Door 2025

AEW Forbidden Door is right around the corner. Ahead of this PPV, a WWE legend has shared some incredible news with the fans.

Jim Ross is a legend in the world of professional wrestling. He is one of the greatest commentators of all time and has called some of the biggest matches in the history of the industry. For the past few years, Ross has been a part of the AEW commentary team. However, he does not feature on every show. Instead, he shows up for some of the marquee events to call one or two of the most significant bouts on the card.