Major AEW name admits he did not enjoy working with Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan's passing has sent shockwaves across the world of professional wrestling. The Real American was adored by millions worldwide. However, many despised him for his off-screen actions. Thousands paid tribute, but only a handful of AEW names acknowledged his death.Throughout his career, Hulk Hogan worked with several popular names. AEW commentator Jim Ross is a former colleague of his. Interestingly, in a recent appearance on his Grilling JR podcast, the veteran revealed that Hogan was hard to work with and he did not enjoy the experience. He described the legend as insecure and more concerned about creative than money.&quot;He didn’t trust anybody. He thought everybody had an ulterior motive, and that was out to get him. And, you know, I don’t know why I would have went to the trouble of negotiating with him, which is another adventure, or anything like that. He was more concerned, seemingly, demeanor, this is my opinion, he was certainly more concerned about creative and how he was going to be used than the money he was offered on his contract,&quot; said Ross. (H/T Wrestling News)Triple H paid a touching tribute to Hulk Hogan on his passingWWE Chief Content Officer Triple H grew up as a fan of The Hulkster. He even got the opportunity to share the ring with him and has several fond memories. After the WWE Hall of Famer's passing, The King of Kings paid him a touching tribute.&quot;Hulk Hogan, clad in red and yellow or nWo black and white, was simply put, iconic. As a Real American or the leader of one of the industry’s biggest factions, he transcended and elevated the entire business to heights never before seen - in every country and on every continent. There was no one like The Hulkster and there very well may never be another. My family sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fans,&quot; he wrote.Hulk Hogan is often the first pick for the Mount Rushmore of wrestling for several long-time fans. Rest in Peace, brother.