Triple H, it’s time to listen; 30-year-old WWE star deserves a fair opportunity at greatness following SummerSlam

By Tathya Sachdev
Modified Aug 01, 2025 08:01 GMT
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty

In 2024, Triple H called up former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes to the main roster, and when Hayes was stunningly picked in the first round of the WWE Draft by the SmackDown brand, it seemed as though Hunter would strap a rocket behind his back and push HIM to the moon.

Hayes has continued to interact with the top guys on SmackDown ever since, being the brash upstart who gets in veterans' faces all the time. The formula often results in Hayes showing out in the ring but ultimately being on the losing end of the equation. However, he has certainly not been featured as prominently or as productively as a first-round draft pick ought to be.

Nevertheless, within the limited role he has had over the past fifteen months or so, Carnelo Hayes has drawn praise for his current heel run, while his booking has been criticized because he is yet to receive major opportunities. This comes despite his incredible seven-match series with Andrade last summer/fall, which elevated him as well as a recently returned Andrade, with the two former NXT Champions putting on stellar matches in a thin SmackDown men's mid-card.

However, nothing came of it in terms of a better push, and his booking since then has quite frankly been lazy and a wasted opportunity. Post-SummerSlam, the company's landscape and direction are expected to hit a hard reset, with several titles set to change hands, as well as the possibility of the WWE Draft coming up soon. Having spent over a year on the main roster, Hayes now has the experience, exposure, and familiarity with the WWE Universe that make fans care for him, not just online, but in the arenas.

Carmelo Hayes has never been a guy who got the crowd silent or bored when he came out to cut a promo or wrestle. He is not just an incredible performer, but also a charismatic personality and an entertaining talker. With #WeWantMelo now trending on X/Twitter, fans have realized that it is time to force WWE's hand and get HIM the opportunity and showcase Hayes deserves.

After SummerSlam, Hayes needs to be elevated to title feuds, but more importantly, be given the opportunity to really explore his persona and connect with fans as he involves himself with major storylines on SmackDown. Despite the sheer star power in WWE today, the company lacks the stars of tomorrow, those that will carry wrestling for the next 10-15 years.

It may not be evident right now, but WWE has failed to create the stars of tomorrow in the men's division

It may be argued that the star power of guys like Roman reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, etc. kind of hinders the younger talent from stepping up because there is just no room at the top of the card, even for these massive stars.

Guys like Dominik Mysterio, Jacob Fatu, and Bron Breakker have clearly been exceptions, while the young talent in the women's division overall has consistently outperformed their male counterparts. It is rather insane how massive and tenured a superstar Rhea Ripley is at still well under 30.

Meanwhile, WWE's major release spree during and post-COVID, the loss of several young talents and "Triple H guys" to AEW, the expiration of the black-and-gold NXT brand soon thereafter, and the fact that recent free agent and former AEW wrestler signings in the men's division have mostly been older individuals.

The underwhelming use of remaining "Triple H guys" with the company such as Johnny Garagano, Tomasso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, etc. and the general failure of NXT to create young stars in the men's division further leaves WWE with a conundrum that may have disastrous long-term consequences not just for the future of young wrestlers, and not just for WWE, but for the professional wrestling industry as a whole.

