WWE legend who was pulled from WrestleMania 40 finally returns to AEW

A certain WWE legend has just emerged as a surprise competitor in the main event of tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite to take on Swerve Strickland. This was Rob Van Dam (RVD).

This would be the WWE Hall of Famer's fourth match now with AEW, something that has caused previously made plans for him at WrestleMania 40 to be canceled.

Swerve and Hangman Adam Page are both part of Dealer's Choice Matches this week, which means that they will choose each other's opponents. Page won his match earlier tonight as he faced Toa Liona of the Mogul Embassy.

He wanted to keep his choice for Strickland's match quiet, and he only revealed this right before the match began. But he came with one more surprise. Not only was RVD suddenly revealed, but Hangman added a stipulation, which was to make this a Hardcore match.

This hardcore match was full of intense spots, interferences, and all sorts of chaos you could expect from a match of this sort. Both RVD and Swerve were able to get tons of offense in. It seemed as if the legend had no ring rust at all.

Despite all this, Swerve hit the WWE Hall of Famer with a House Call with a chair and a Swerve Stomp to take the win.

