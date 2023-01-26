WWE legend reacts to 29-year-old star's use of their finisher against Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is on the road to his second WrestleMania since his shocking return to WWE last year. He had previously left AEW after losing his final bout to Sammy Guevara after an immense cutter from the top of a ladder. Largely regarded as an innovator of the cutter, Diamond Dallas Page had nothing but praise for the move.

Sammy Guevara and Cody Rhodes faced one another in the American Nightmare's final bout in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Rhodes wasn't even under contract at the time, working the match as his literal farewell to the company. Towards the final stretch of the ladder match, Guevara landed a cutter to Rhodes from the apparatus to the ring canvas.

The cutter has of course been used by a number of prominent names, with Jon Moxley adding it to his arsenal and Randy Orton immortalizing the move as the RKO. But with his iteration aptly named the Diamond Cutter, perhaps Diamond Dallas Page can be considered the original innovator.

With the bout celebrating its one-year anniversary, Guevara posted a clip of the move to Twitter. DDP shared high praise for the move, dubbing his adaptation one of the greatest new levels taken.

"Possibly one of the greatest new levels the cutter has been taken" - DDP wrote.

Guevara is preparing for a tag match alongside Chris Jericho against Action Andretti and Ricky Starks during tonight's AEW Dynamite. He will be hoping for a bit more luck after Jericho and Daniel Garcia's recent losses to both Andretti and Starks.

How did Sammy Guevara take the WWE legend's praise?

Guevara reacted to the WWE legend's praise with a comment. He was clearly happy with the feedback as he dubbed DDP "the man". Technically speaking, Guevara broke character by being so complimentary, given that he is presented as a heel within AEW.

DDP may be a tenured veteran in his 60s, but he still wrestled for AEW in January 2020. He has been conflicted on the matter of whether he would return once again, recognizing that his last match would be a fine one to retire on, but nonetheless, he has stated that he was attracted by the idea of wrestling again in his 70s.

Do you think Cody Rhodes could win WWE's mens Royal Rumble 2022 this weekend? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes