WWE legend reacts to Chris Jericho's finisher being used in MMA

Chris Jericho has made use of the Boston Crab, referred to as the Walls of Jericho, for decades throughout his time with WCW, WWE, and AEW. Despite the connotations that come with a pro wrestling move, however, the Crab is very much a painful submission hold. As shown recently when it was used to secure victory in MMA.

Jonno Mears used the hold during a bout a few years ago, earning what had been described as "the first MMA stoppage with a Boston Crab." At the time, the video went viral and garnered attention en masse. As with anything on the internet, though, the clip has re-emerged on social media, and there are a number of people reacting to the maneuver once more.

Ranking among those to react is WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. He posted the clip to Twitter, tagging Chris Jericho and asking if Le Champion had seen the move used.

"You see this [Chris Jericho]?" DDP Tweeted.

Jericho is no stranger to MMA-driven opponents himself. Throughout 2021, he and his Inner Circle faction feuded with American Top Team's camp of martial artists. As a result of the feud, Jericho received a running knee from Jorge Masvidal as well as sharing the ring with Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski.

The former WWE star is currently feuding with Ricky Starks and Action Andretti in AEW

Jericho is currently feuding with the pairing of Ricky Starks and Action Andretti in AEW. After dropping the ROH title to Claudio Castagnoli in December, Jericho sought to get back to winning ways against seeming enhancement talent Action Andretti. However, Andretti shocked the world when he secured the pinfall over the eight-time world champion.

Ricky Starks later challenged the former WWE Champion to a bout on the first Dynamite of 2023. Once again, Y2J suffered defeat to the younger star and has since chased retribution. Andretti and Starks have separately defeated JAS members Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager respectively.

But as they teamed together last week, they lost to Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho. Jericho had managed to get his win back for the first time in the feud. Time will tell where the feud will lead them next.

