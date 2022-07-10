"We still wanna kick their a**" - WWE legend reacts to AEW allowing their top stars to send a message on John Cena's 20th anniversary on RAW (Exclusive)

AEW star Paul Wight recently laid down all his cards while talking about his appearance in John Cena's 20th WWE anniversary video message.

On the 27th June episode of RAW, John Cena received a massive welcome to the arena, courtesy of the company's roster. Furthermore, several former WWE stars like Chris Jericho, Big Show (now known as Paul Wight), and Bryan Danielson also gave their thoughts on the superstar.

Speaking about the segment in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Paul Wight shared his take on the rare instance of a collaboration between WWE and AEW.

"That was a cool situation and I am glad that WWE gave me the opportunity to say thank you to John [Cena]. It was really cool of Tony Khan to allow his contracted talent to appear on another show to say thanks. This shows a lot of class, I think on both companies," Wight said. [5:12 - 5:30]

While Wight seemed nostalgic about his iconic in-ring fights with John Cena in the past, he still stated that he and the rest of AEW are still vying for the top spot in ratings.

"You know it's great to be competitive, and at the same time you know the talent involved are also human beings and we have, I have a lot of friends still in WWE so, it's nice to be able to, in an appropriate way to pay homage to a friend that [sic] has had such an amazing career. Don't get me wrong, we still wanna kick their a** in ratings... I wouldn't expect anything less from them." [5:30 - 5:55]

You can check out the interview below:

Tony Khan recently opened up on top AEW stars appearing in John Cena's anniversary celebrations

Despite the rivalry between the two biggest wrestling promotions, AEW President Tony Khan surprisingly allowed members of his roster to take part in John Cena's 20th-anniversary celebrations.

In a recent interview with the Battlegrounds podcast, the All Elite president explained that WWE had personally reached out to him for the favor, and he saw no reason to deny the request.

While fans certainly appreciate the collaborative and professional spirit of both the companies, it remains to be seen if this will spark a crossover event between WWE and AEW in the future.

AEW Dynamite - Fyter Fest Night 1 will be live on Eurosport and Eurosport HD from 5:30 am onwards on 14th July 2022, Thursday.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A current AEW star reveals how he was allowed to appear on WWE TV this past month right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far