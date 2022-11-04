WWE legend recalls getting 'put over' in a high-profile match against Scott Hall 

WWE Hall of Famer, the late Scott Hall, has greatly impacted the world of pro wrestling. ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho, confirmed a story about how Hall helped him win a high-profile match.
Several wrestlers have shared positive stories in the past about how The Bad Guy was inspirational and paved the way for many young talents. Hollywood megastar The Rock also shared a story via his Instagram about how great Scott was.
On the November 3rd, 1997, episode of WCW Nitro, Chris Jericho wrestled Scott Hall, who had the upper hand for the majority of the match. The Bad Guy was about to end the match by hitting the Razer's Edge but took a little more time to take a shot. That was enough for Jericho to recover, and he rolled up Hall for the win.
One fan shared a story via Twitter reminiscing upon this incident. The fan shared an interview segment where Scott Hall said that the initial plan was for him to win the match, but at the last minute, he made the decision to put Jericho over.
The reigning Ring of Honor world champion replied to the tweet confirming the story with a two-word response.
"True story!!" Chris Jericho tweeted.
Fans react to Scott Hall putting Chris Jericho over
The wrestling world was elated to hear this story and praised the Hall of Famer for thinking ahead, being selfless, and helping the younger talent to grow.
Check out the reactions below:
Fans also missed the Hall of Famer.
Some felt that The Ocho learned this selflessness from The Bad Guy.
Few fans felt the exact opposite as currently, The Ocho is in one of the best runs of his career.
Earlier this year, on March 14th, the wrestling world was heartbroken as the WWE Hall of Famer passed away.
What is your favorite moment of the former Intercontinental Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.
Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.