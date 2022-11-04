WWE legend recalls getting 'put over' in a high-profile match against Scott Hall 

WWE Hall of Famer, the late Scott Hall, has greatly impacted the world of pro wrestling. ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho, confirmed a story about how Hall helped him win a high-profile match.

Several wrestlers have shared positive stories in the past about how The Bad Guy was inspirational and paved the way for many young talents. Hollywood megastar The Rock also shared a story via his Instagram about how great Scott was.

On the November 3rd, 1997, episode of WCW Nitro, Chris Jericho wrestled Scott Hall, who had the upper hand for the majority of the match. The Bad Guy was about to end the match by hitting the Razer's Edge but took a little more time to take a shot. That was enough for Jericho to recover, and he rolled up Hall for the win.

One fan shared a story via Twitter reminiscing upon this incident. The fan shared an interview segment where Scott Hall said that the initial plan was for him to win the match, but at the last minute, he made the decision to put Jericho over.

The reigning Ring of Honor world champion replied to the tweet confirming the story with a two-word response.

"True story!!" Chris Jericho tweeted.

Fans react to Scott Hall putting Chris Jericho over

The wrestling world was elated to hear this story and praised the Hall of Famer for thinking ahead, being selfless, and helping the younger talent to grow.

Check out the reactions below:

Warlock @CurtAmbrose @IAmJericho #HeyYo what a great story! He main-evented the only live show I saw as a teen. The man was larger than life, seeing him up on top an 8-foot ladder...amazing! The more I've learned about him, the more I wish he's still here. What a legend! He knew what you had even if Eric didn't! @IAmJericho #HeyYo what a great story! He main-evented the only live show I saw as a teen. The man was larger than life, seeing him up on top an 8-foot ladder...amazing! The more I've learned about him, the more I wish he's still here. What a legend! He knew what you had even if Eric didn't!

JD G @jdvstheworld @IAmJericho My no booker but i know Hall was thinking ahead. Build stars, make a small talent at the time a big deal. He knew the talent and wanted an upcoming start to grow. You start on your back and you leave on your back @IAmJericho My no booker but i know Hall was thinking ahead. Build stars, make a small talent at the time a big deal. He knew the talent and wanted an upcoming start to grow. You start on your back and you leave on your back

Brian Perras @bperras12 @IAmJericho I love hearing about these stories. Would love to hear more of these! Love the documentaries as well! This wrestling business is awesome! @IAmJericho I love hearing about these stories. Would love to hear more of these! Love the documentaries as well! This wrestling business is awesome!

Joshtowne @Joshtowne7 @IAmJericho I've heard for a long time Scott was one of the smartest minds in the locker room @IAmJericho I've heard for a long time Scott was one of the smartest minds in the locker room

Shane @Korican86 @IAmJericho Scott hall was such good people and I wish he knew that about himself and believed it @IAmJericho Scott hall was such good people and I wish he knew that about himself and believed it

Fans also missed the Hall of Famer.

Kevin Flanagan @KevsFlanagan @IAmJericho I read that in his voice. Man I miss the bad guy. @IAmJericho I read that in his voice. Man I miss the bad guy.

Some felt that The Ocho learned this selflessness from The Bad Guy.

Crippler67 @Stinger19593 @IAmJericho That's why you stood against Lesnar at SummerSlam 2016 for Randy, its good to see the passing of torch on these things, like Scott stood for you in 1997, and then you for Randy @IAmJericho That's why you stood against Lesnar at SummerSlam 2016 for Randy, its good to see the passing of torch on these things, like Scott stood for you in 1997, and then you for Randy

Few fans felt the exact opposite as currently, The Ocho is in one of the best runs of his career.

Moss Garcia @FeastOnRoyalty @IAmJericho Imagine that. Now late 50’s wannabe rockstars parade around pretending to be young while beating everyone that comes across their path and forcing the crowd to sing their stupid walk out music. @IAmJericho Imagine that. Now late 50’s wannabe rockstars parade around pretending to be young while beating everyone that comes across their path and forcing the crowd to sing their stupid walk out music.

Chicago @WrestleRadical @IAmJericho and you never learned to give back like Hall taught you to #disappointing @IAmJericho and you never learned to give back like Hall taught you to #disappointing

ANTIAEW @antiaew @IAmJericho Sad that you’re not replicating that by putting over the young guys in AEW 🤷🏻 @IAmJericho Sad that you’re not replicating that by putting over the young guys in AEW 🤷🏻

Earlier this year, on March 14th, the wrestling world was heartbroken as the WWE Hall of Famer passed away.

What is your favorite moment of the former Intercontinental Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

