WWE legend recalls Jeff Jarrett's alleged affair with Kurt Angle's wife; says "somebody is obviously lying" (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has recalled his experience working with WWE veterans Jeff Jarrett and Kurt Angle at the time of Jeff's alleged affair with Kurt's wife Karen.

The topic of discussion came up during the feud between Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and The Acclaimed. Max Caster referenced the alleged affair during one of his signature entrance raps, which sparked outrage for the now-Mrs. Jarrett in a series of tweets.

Vince Russo addressed the situation during The Wrestling Outlaws. He detailed how WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and Karen denied they were seeing one another when it appeared they were.

"This is what went down in TNA, I was there and I was in the middle of it. Kurt [Angle] thought Karen Angle [Now Jarrett] and Jeff Jarrett were screwing around... Dixie [Carter] went to Jeff, Jeff denied it... If Kurt and Karen are separated and Karen's seeing Jeff what's the problem?... Dixie goes to the party and Jeff and Karen are hosting the party together after Jeff told her there's nothing to see here." (2:35-4:15)

Russo continued to question the truth of the matter.

"So my confusion is bro if you were separated from Kurt and living in separate houses, A: Why is Kurt upset? B: Why aren't you guys just telling Dixie 'yeah Kurt and I are separated. It just doesn't make any sense to me bro like somebody is obviously lying here," - Vince Russo said. (4:15-4:46)

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo worked as a booker for Dixie Carter in TNA. During his time with the company, both Kurt Angle and Jeff Jarrett had joined after their WWE fame.

The Acclaimed retained their AEW tag titles twice against the WWE legend and Jay Lethal

It's not just the verbal jibes that have driven the feud between the two tag teams. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal challenged the AEW tag champs both during last week's Dynamite and then later Battle of the Belts V.

It even looked at one stage like new tag champs had been crowned when Jarrett and Lethal seemingly stole a win. Luckily for The Acclaimed, the referees reversed the decision and they eventually retained their titles.

The duo retained the titles once again when they met in their rematch at Battle of The Belts V, the clash was contested under the stipulation of No Holds Barred.

What have you made of the entire debacle between the WWE legends? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

