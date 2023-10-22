WWE legend recalls a secret that Dixie Carter always kept: "That's what I had to deal with in TNA" (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently recalled his time with TNA (Total Nonstop Action) and spoke about some secrets that former TNA president Dixie Carter kept.

The name in question is none other than Dutch Mantell, who worked as a backstage producer as well as in the creative team of the promotion in 2003.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell revealed a story about Dixie Carter:

"I got to tell you this story, with TNA, we have a pay-per-view in the middle of the next week by that time the pay-per-view buy rates are in, but we never got them. Dixie says the buy rates were up 10% and I'm going 10% for what? I mean if you had 100 buys and it's up for 10% well now you got 110 buys. They didn't let you tell anything and If the government ever wants to know how to keep a secret, put it in the TNA office. They locked that down somewhere in the back and nobody is opening that vault. That's what I had to deal with in TNA and I don't know why she kept it so secret even Jeff used to tell me. I don't even know if he had the buy rates or not. He was one of the owners." [12:48 - 14:22]

Dutch Mantell believes WWE will punish CM Punk if he returns

CM Punk is known for his problematic behavior in the business, which was the cause of his recent firing from All Elite Wrestling. However, the rumors of his possible WWE return began to circulate, but Dutch Mantell believes that WWE could punish the veteran if he returns to the company.

During the same episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about Punk's possible return to WWE:

"You mentioned Kevin Owens. Ok if he [CM Punk] had a problem with him a year ago when all of this happened because he [went up against] The Bucks. You got to put that aside, all of it. I've done a lot of things I didn't want to do. But guess what? When they told me '[If] you don't do it, you're not getting paid', I mean he'll get paid. And I bet something [will be] written in CM Punk's contract. That if anything like that happens they're going to anticipate this. And that's a way to almost punish him before he even gets there. I don't think it's going to be that big of a problem, it really won't." (From 02:44 to 03:37)

Mantell further continued:

"That's what you got to do. You got to be rugged, you got to be lethal, you got to be brutal." (From 03:41 to 03:49)

